Rodney-O & Joe Cooley are a rap group from Compton, California, best known for tracks such as "Everlasting Bass," "Cooley High," and "This is for the Homies." Rodney-O is a rapper and Joe Cooley is a DJ. At the height of their popularity, the group toured with MC Lyte, N.W.A, Kool Moe Dee and Grandmaster Flash.

Though their 1987 song "Everlasting Bass" never charted, it is their best-remembered song. In 2015, Rolling Stone named it as one of the 20 greatest West Coast Rap Songs released prior to N.W.A's 1988 album Straight Outta Compton.

After over a decade of silence, the group announced that they were planning new album in 2011. The album was tentatively titled Joe And Me but only the single "That Supa Radio" materialized.