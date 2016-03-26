Carmen LombardoBorn 16 July 1903. Died 17 April 1971
Carmen Lombardo
1903-07-16
Carmen Lombardo Biography (Wikipedia)
Carmen Lombardo (July 16, 1903 – April 17, 1971) was the younger brother of bandleader Guy Lombardo. He was a vocalist and composer.
Carmen Lombardo Tracks
Suite for Two Pianos, Op. 6 (1922); Prelude
Ma, I Miss Your Apple Pie
Coquette (feat. Johnny Green)
