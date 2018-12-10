Robert KingConductor. Born 27 June 1960
Robert King
1960-06-27
Robert King Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert King (born 27 June 1960 in Wombourne) is an English conductor, harpsichordist, editor and author. His career has concentrated on period performance of classical music, in particular from the baroque and early modern periods.
Robert King Tracks
See the conquering hero (Judas Maccabeus)
George Frideric Handel
Concerto for string orchestra in C major (RV.114)
Antonio Vivaldi
Sonata for trumpet, two violins & continuo in D major
Arcangelo Corelli
Renda Cenere Il Tiranno
George Frideric Handel
La Rejouissance (Music for the Royal Fireworks)
George Frideric Handel
O come sei gentile
Claudio Monteverdi
The Duke of Gloucester's trumpet suite
Henry Purcell
Music for the Royal Fireworks, HWV 351 (2nd mvt)
George Frideric Handel
In terror's trapp'd
William Hunnis
Come Ye Sons of Art, away (Chorus & Sound the Trumpet)
Henry Purcell
Trumpet Concerto No 2 in C major (2nd mvt)
Michael Haydn
Heth-Teth (Deuxième Leçon de Ténèbres)
François Couperin
Jerusalem (Première Leçon de Ténèbres)
François Couperin
Sonata No 4 in D minor, Z 805
Henry Purcell
Concerto Grosso in B flat major, Op 3 No 2 (Gavotte)
George Frideric Handel
See how the fading glories of the year
Henry Purcell
3 Airs from Vauxhall Gardens
George Frideric Handel
La Battaglia
Andrea Gabrieli
Oboe Concerto in D Minor, Op 9 No 2 (3rd mvt)
Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni
Concerto à 5 for oboe & strings in D minor, Op 9 No 2
Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni
Kyrie for 12 voices
Giovanni Gabrieli
Udite, chiari e generosi figli
Giovanni Gabrieli
Lieto godea sedendo
Giovanni Gabrieli
Let thy hand be strengthened
George Frideric Handel
How can I stay when love invites? (Esther)
George Frideric Handel
Welcome as the dawn of day (Solomon)
George Frideric Handel
Overture from Tafelmusik
Georg Philipp Telemann
Victoria! Christo resurgenti
François Couperin
Erbarme dich (St Matthew Passion, BWV 244)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Quadro for 2 violins, viola & continuo in B flat major
Georg Philipp Telemann
Let thy hand be strengthened
George Frideric Handel
O, I'm sick of life, Z140
Henry Purcell
Ottone Act 1 Aria: Falsa immagine
George Frideric Handel
I was glad
Hubert Parry
Concerto Grosso in F major, Op 6, No 9
Arcangelo Corelli
Morning, Communion and Evening Services in A major Op.12 (Nunc Dimittis)
Charles Villiers Stanford
Magnificat a 7. Deposuit potentes de sede
Claudio Monteverdi
Horn Concerto no. 4 in E flat major K 495
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Oh, fair Cedaria, hide those eyes
Henry Purcell
Past BBC Events
Proms 2006: Prom 33
Proms 2004: Prom 61
Proms 2002: Prom 32 - Coronation of King George II
Proms 1998: Prom 19 - Lo Sposalizio - The Wedding of Venice to the Sea
Proms 1995: Prom 12
