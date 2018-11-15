Erin HeadleyAmerican lirone player, teacher, and director. Born 1948
Erin Headley
1948
Erin Headley Biography (Wikipedia)
Erin Headley is an American lirone player, teacher, and director of several early music groups. She teaches at the University of Southampton in England.
With lutenist Stephen Stubbs and Andrew Lawrence-King she was part of the ensemble Tragicomedia, then founded the ensemble Tirami Su. She has also performed regularly with flautist Nancy Hadden's ensemble Circa 1500. In 2007 she founded the ensemble Atalante, named after Atalante Migliorotti, a musician and lutenist who was commissioned by Isabella d'Este to make the first lirone in 1505.
Erin Headley Tracks
Zefiro Torna
Claudio Monteverdi
Zefiro Torna
Reis Glorios
Giraut de Bornelh
Reis Glorios
Welcome, vicegerent of the mighty king Z.340 ['Welcome song for Charles II']
Henry Purcell
Welcome, vicegerent of the mighty king Z.340 ['Welcome song for Charles II']
Flow my tears
John Dowland
Flow my tears
Raise the voice - ode for St Cecilia'S day Z.334
Henry Purcell
Raise the voice - ode for St Cecilia'S day Z.334
Welcome, vicegerent of the mighty king Z.340
Henry Purcell
Welcome, vicegerent of the mighty king Z.340
Past BBC Events
Proms 2001: Proms Chamber Music 01
Victoria & Albert Museum
2001-07-23T18:35:42
23
Jul
2001
Proms 2001: Proms Chamber Music 01
Victoria & Albert Museum
