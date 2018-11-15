Erin Headley is an American lirone player, teacher, and director of several early music groups. She teaches at the University of Southampton in England.

With lutenist Stephen Stubbs and Andrew Lawrence-King she was part of the ensemble Tragicomedia, then founded the ensemble Tirami Su. She has also performed regularly with flautist Nancy Hadden's ensemble Circa 1500. In 2007 she founded the ensemble Atalante, named after Atalante Migliorotti, a musician and lutenist who was commissioned by Isabella d'Este to make the first lirone in 1505.