Los Lobos (, Spanish for "the Wolves") is an American rock band from East Los Angeles, California, United States. Their music is influenced by rock and roll, Tex-Mex, country, zydeco, folk, R&B, blues, brown-eyed soul, and traditional music such as cumbia, boleros and norteños. The band gained international stardom in 1987, when their cover version of Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba" topped the charts in the U.S., the UK and several other countries. In 2015, they were nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Los Lobos Tracks
La Bamba
Los Lobos
La Bamba
La Bamba
Angel Dance
Los Lobos
Angel Dance
Angel Dance
Come On, Lets Go
Los Lobos
Come On, Lets Go
Come On, Lets Go
El Cascabel
Los Lobos
El Cascabel
El Cascabel
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1987
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1987-06-19T18:43:17
19
Jun
1987
Glastonbury: 1987
Worthy Farm, Pilton
