Judy Boucher
Judy Boucher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b992869-250b-4032-827a-defa227eeaa1
Judy Boucher Biography (Wikipedia)
Judy Boucher (born in St. Vincent in the Caribbean) is a reggae and R&B singer. Her first solo song "Dreaming of a Little Island" was a hit in the reggae charts in 1985, and she is best known for her international hit single "Can't Be With You Tonight", which reached No. 2 in the UK Singles Chart in April 1987.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Judy Boucher Tracks
Sort by
Cant Be With You Tonight
Judy Boucher
Cant Be With You Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cant Be With You Tonight
Last played on
CAN'T BE WITH YOU
Judy Boucher
CAN'T BE WITH YOU
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CAN'T BE WITH YOU
Last played on
You Caught My Eye
Judy Boucher
You Caught My Eye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Caught My Eye
Last played on
Can't Be With You Again
Judy Boucher
Can't Be With You Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Be With You Again
Last played on
Judy Boucher Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist