DEANSouth Korean singer. Born 10 November 1992
DEAN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b983abf-ef53-483e-a5f0-356e745008bd
DEAN Biography (Wikipedia)
Kwon Hyuk (Hangul: 권혁; born November 10, 1992), better known by his stage name Dean, is a South Korean alternative R&B singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer. He has released one solo EP, 130 Mood: TRBL, as well as multiple collaborations with both American and South Korean artists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DEAN Tracks
Sort by
Love (feat. Syd & Zak Abel)
DEAN
Love (feat. Syd & Zak Abel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ffk2k.jpglink
Love (feat. Syd & Zak Abel)
Last played on
Back to artist