The Perfections
The Perfections
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b97e633-9d1d-41e0-ad64-d5bb3c4132db
The Perfections Tracks
Sort by
I'm Not Strong Enough
The Perfections
I'm Not Strong Enough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Not Strong Enough
Last played on
Since I Lost My Baby
The Perfections
Since I Lost My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Since I Lost My Baby
Last played on
The Perfections Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist