LinaUS soul/R&B singer Shelina R. Wade
Lina
Lina Biography (Wikipedia)
Shelina Wade (born in Denver, Colorado), commonly known as Lina, is an American R&B and soul singer and songwriter.
Lina Tracks
Don't Say Nothin'
Don't Say Nothin'
Come To Mama
Come To Mama
