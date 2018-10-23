Ed RushBorn 1973
Ed Rush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02stkpz.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b905913-171b-411a-bdfa-56295455f63d
Ed Rush Biography (Wikipedia)
Ed Rush is the stage name used by the drum and bass musician, producer and DJ, Ben Settle (born 1973). Rush has been releasing records since 1992 and primarily with his musical partner Optical (Matt Quinn), since 1997. Along with Optical he is also the co-founder of the record label Virus Recordings which releases his records along with other drum and bass acts. He is most associated with the aggressive styles of drum and bass music known as techstep, darkcore and neurofunk.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ed Rush Tracks
Sort by
Kilimanjaro
Ed Rush
Kilimanjaro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkpz.jpglink
Funktion
Ed Rush
Funktion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkpz.jpglink
Funktion
Last played on
Cutslo (Lokuste Mix)
Ed Rush
Cutslo (Lokuste Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkpz.jpglink
Cutslo (Lokuste Mix)
Last played on
Destiny
Ed Rush
Destiny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkpz.jpglink
Destiny
Last played on
Alien Girl
Ed Rush
Alien Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zflzt.jpglink
Alien Girl
Last played on
Perfect Drug
Ed Rush
Perfect Drug
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkpz.jpglink
Perfect Drug
Performer
Last played on
Scarabs
Ed Rush
Scarabs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkpz.jpglink
Scarabs
Last played on
Get Ill (Prolix Remix) (feat. Optical)
Ed Rush
Get Ill (Prolix Remix) (feat. Optical)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkpz.jpglink
Get Ill (Prolix Remix) (feat. Optical)
Last played on
The Day Is My Enemy (Bad Company Remix) x Alien Girl
The Prodigy
The Day Is My Enemy (Bad Company Remix) x Alien Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gsb2g.jpglink
The Day Is My Enemy (Bad Company Remix) x Alien Girl
Last played on
No Cure (feat. Rhymetyme)
Ed Rush
No Cure (feat. Rhymetyme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkpz.jpglink
No Cure (feat. Rhymetyme)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Angry Birdz
Ed Rush
Angry Birdz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkpz.jpglink
Angry Birdz
Last played on
Chub Rub
Ed Rush
Chub Rub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkpz.jpglink
Chub Rub
Last played on
Boxcar
Ed Rush
Boxcar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkpz.jpglink
Boxcar
Last played on
Shrinkwarp
Optical
Shrinkwarp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwl26.jpglink
Shrinkwarp
Last played on
Slip Thru
Optical
Slip Thru
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwl26.jpglink
Slip Thru
Last played on
Neutron (feat. Nico)
Ed Rush
Neutron (feat. Nico)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkpz.jpglink
Neutron (feat. Nico)
Last played on
Subway
Ed Rush
Subway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkpz.jpglink
Subway
Last played on
Long Stay (feat. Optical)
Ed Rush
Long Stay (feat. Optical)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stkpz.jpglink
Long Stay (feat. Optical)
Last played on
Gas Mask
Ed Rush & Optical
Gas Mask
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w2sd3.jpglink
Gas Mask
Last played on
Bacteria
Ed Rush & Optical
Bacteria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwfbn.jpglink
Bacteria
Last played on
Watermelon
Ed Rush & Optical
Watermelon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w2sd3.jpglink
Watermelon
Last played on
Bacteria (Pendulum Remix)
Ed Rush & Optical
Bacteria (Pendulum Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w2sd3.jpglink
Bacteria (Pendulum Remix)
Last played on
Chubrub (feat. Ed Rush)
Optical
Chubrub (feat. Ed Rush)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwl26.jpglink
Chubrub (feat. Ed Rush)
Last played on
Back to artist