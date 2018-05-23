Patrick SummersBorn 14 August 1963
Patrick Summers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-08-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b8db7e3-ab89-44ba-8b02-1c3f6627100a
Patrick Summers Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Summers (born August 14, 1963) is an American conductor best known for his work with Houston Grand Opera (HGO), where he has been the artistic and music director since 2011, and with San Francisco Opera, where he served as principal guest conductor, 1999–2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Patrick Summers Tracks
Sort by
Dead Man Walking. Act 2 Scene 3
Jake Heggie
Dead Man Walking. Act 2 Scene 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255qcq.jpglink
Dead Man Walking. Act 2 Scene 3
Orchestra
Last played on
It's a Wonderful Life
Jake Heggie
It's a Wonderful Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's a Wonderful Life
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Brief Encounter (Act II excerpts)
André Previn
Brief Encounter (Act II excerpts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Brief Encounter (Act II excerpts)
Orchestra
Last played on
Lucrezia Borgia - Act 2 Finale
Gaetano Donizetti
Lucrezia Borgia - Act 2 Finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Lucrezia Borgia - Act 2 Finale
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
La Traviata - opera in 3 acts
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata - opera in 3 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
La Traviata - opera in 3 acts
Last played on
Back to artist