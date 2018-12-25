Guy MitchellBorn 22 February 1927. Died 1 July 1999
Guy Mitchell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049qt2k.jpg
1927-02-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b898b19-07bd-493e-b63c-6b59f2305dfa
Guy Mitchell Biography (Wikipedia)
Guy Mitchell (born Albert George Cernik; February 22, 1927 – July 1, 1999) was an American pop singer and actor, successful in his homeland, the UK, and Australia. He sold 44 million records, including six million-selling singles.
In the fall of 1957, Mitchell starred in ABC's The Guy Mitchell Show. He appeared as George Romack on the 1961 NBC western detective series Whispering Smith, with World War II hero Audie Murphy in the leading role.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Guy Mitchell Tracks
Sort by
Crazy With Love
Guy Mitchell
Crazy With Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
Crazy With Love
Last played on
Singing The Blues
Guy Mitchell
Singing The Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
Singing The Blues
Last played on
The Day Of Jubilo
Guy Mitchell
The Day Of Jubilo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
The Day Of Jubilo
Last played on
Sippin Soda
Guy Mitchell
Sippin Soda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
Sippin Soda
Last played on
Rock A Billy Rock
Guy Mitchell
Rock A Billy Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
Rock A Billy Rock
Last played on
Heartaches By The Number
Guy Mitchell
Heartaches By The Number
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
Heartaches By The Number
Last played on
Feet Up (Pat Him On The Po-Po)
Guy Mitchell
Feet Up (Pat Him On The Po-Po)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
Feet Up (Pat Him On The Po-Po)
Last played on
Ninety Nine Years (Dead Or Alive)
Guy Mitchell
Ninety Nine Years (Dead Or Alive)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
Ninety Nine Years (Dead Or Alive)
Last played on
Truly, Truly Fair
Guy Mitchell
Truly, Truly Fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
Truly, Truly Fair
Last played on
My Truly Fair
Guy Mitchell
My Truly Fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
My Truly Fair
Last played on
She Wears Red Feathers
Guy Mitchell
She Wears Red Feathers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
She Wears Red Feathers
Last played on
Knee Deep In The Blues
Guy Mitchell
Knee Deep In The Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
Knee Deep In The Blues
Last played on
Christopher Columbus
Guy Mitchell
Christopher Columbus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
Christopher Columbus
Last played on
To Me You're A Song
Guy Mitchell
To Me You're A Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
To Me You're A Song
Last played on
Cause I Love You
Guy Mitchell
Cause I Love You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
Cause I Love You
Last played on
Pawn Shop On The Corner
Guy Mitchell
Pawn Shop On The Corner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
Pawn Shop On The Corner
Last played on
You're Just In Love
Guy Mitchell & Rosemary Clooney
You're Just In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're Just In Love
Performer
Last played on
A Beggar In Love
Guy Mitchell
A Beggar In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
A Beggar In Love
Last played on
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Guy Mitchell
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Last played on
Cloud Lucky Seven
Guy Mitchell
Cloud Lucky Seven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
Cloud Lucky Seven
Last played on
There's Always Room At Our House
Guy Mitchell
There's Always Room At Our House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
Was It Rain
Guy Mitchell
Was It Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
Was It Rain
Last played on
My Heart Cries For You
Guy Mitchell
My Heart Cries For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
My Heart Cries For You
Last played on
Music, Music, Music
Guy Mitchell
Music, Music, Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qt2k.jpglink
Music, Music, Music
Last played on
Guy Mitchell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist