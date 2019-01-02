The BelovedUK electronic. Formed 1983
The Beloved
1983
The Beloved Biography (Wikipedia)
The Beloved are an English electronic group best known for the singles "Sweet Harmony", "The Sun Rising", "Hello", "Your Love Takes Me Higher", and "Satellite".
The Beloved Tracks
Sweet Harmony
It's Alright Now
You Got Me Thinking
The Sun Rising
The Sun Rising
Hello
