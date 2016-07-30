Prins Póló
Prins Póló Biography (Wikipedia)
Svavar Pétur Eysteinsson also known as Prins Póló is an Icelandic singer songwriter and experimental artist. He is also part of the Icelandic band Skakkamanage.
Prins Póló Tracks
Niðrá Strönd (Sexy Schidt Remix)
Prins Póló
Niðrá Strönd (Sexy Schidt Remix)
Niðrá Strönd (Sexy Schidt Remix)
