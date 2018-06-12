Connie ConverseBorn 3 August 1924
Connie Converse
Connie Converse Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth Eaton "Connie" Converse (born August 3, 1924 - disappeared 1974) was an American musician active in New York City in the 1950s. Her work is among the earliest-known recordings of the singer-songwriter genre of music.
Converse left her family home in 1974 in search of a new life and was never heard from again. Her music was largely unknown until it was featured on a 2004 radio show and released on the album How Sad, How Lovely in March 2009.
Connie Converse Tracks
One By One
Connie Converse
One By One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One By One
Last played on
We Lived Alone
Connie Converse
We Lived Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Lived Alone
Last played on
Father Neptune
Connie Converse
Father Neptune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Father Neptune
Last played on
Playboy of the Western World
Connie Converse
Playboy of the Western World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playboy of the Western World
Last played on
Talkin' Like You (Two Tall Mountains)
Connie Converse
Talkin' Like You (Two Tall Mountains)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talkin' Like You (Two Tall Mountains)
Last played on
Down the Road
Connie Converse
Down the Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down the Road
Last played on
Roving Woman
Connie Converse
Roving Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roving Woman
Last played on
The Man In The Sky
Connie Converse
The Man In The Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Man In The Sky
Last played on
How Sad, How Lovely
Connie Converse
How Sad, How Lovely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Sad, How Lovely
Last played on
