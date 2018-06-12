Elizabeth Eaton "Connie" Converse (born August 3, 1924 - disappeared 1974) was an American musician active in New York City in the 1950s. Her work is among the earliest-known recordings of the singer-songwriter genre of music.

Converse left her family home in 1974 in search of a new life and was never heard from again. Her music was largely unknown until it was featured on a 2004 radio show and released on the album How Sad, How Lovely in March 2009.