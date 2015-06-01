Grant Langston (born July 19, 1966 in Gadsden, Alabama) is an American singer-songwriter. He began playing the guitar at the age of ten and spent most of his teen years in self-formed cover bands. He attended Auburn University where he got a degree in Political Science, and played in a local and touring classic rock band called Fetish.[citation needed]

In 1988, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a guitarist, and spent the greater part of the next 10 years playing in a variety of rock bands.[citation needed] In 1999, he picked up financing from a music entrepreneur and self-released a solo EP entitled, "All This and Pecan Pie." It was produced by Bob Salcedo and featured the studio musician who played with Sheryl Crow and The Wallflowers.[citation needed]

Over the next 5 years, Langston toured the USA and Europe as a solo act and with his backing band, The Supermodels. Fellow angeleno songwriter John Ramey is a part-time Supermodel.[citation needed] He released 5 full-length records, with each moving closer and closer to the alternative country or Americana genre.[citation needed]