The Comet Is Coming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mp9kw.jpg
2013
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b82372f-8c85-4b47-a9fc-36fe4d4df5b4
The Comet Is Coming Biography (Wikipedia)
The Comet Is Coming are a London-based band who incorporate elements of jazz, electronica, funk and psychedelic rock. They are signed to The Leaf Label and released their debut EP Prophecy on limited edition 12" vinyl on 13 November 2015, with the full-length album Channel The Spirits following on 1 April 2016. The band members go by the pseudonyms "King Shabaka", "Danalogue the Conquerer" and "Betamax Killer"; who are saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings, keyboardist Dan Leavers, and drummer Max Hallett, respectively.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Comet Is Coming Performances & Interviews
- The Comet Is Coming - Neon Baby (Winter Jazzfest 2018)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05xk7c2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05xk7c2.jpg2018-02-09T12:00:00.000ZThe Comet Is Coming perform in New York, presented by Introducing & PRS Foundation.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05xk477
The Comet Is Coming - Neon Baby (Winter Jazzfest 2018)
- Lauren Laverne announces the nominees for the Mercury Prize 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043l8qq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043l8qq.jpg2016-08-04T10:00:00.000ZLauren introduces the shortlist and explains how the public can vote for this year's award.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p043lc1k
Lauren Laverne announces the nominees for the Mercury Prize 2016
- The Comet Is Cominghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03hn40b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03hn40b.jpg2016-02-07T22:00:00.000ZPurveyors of freak-out space funk The Comet Is Coming chat to Stuart about their new Prophecy EP, five tracks of super-charged psychedelic jazz punk mayhem.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03hn43r
The Comet Is Coming
The Comet Is Coming Tracks
Sort by
Final Eclipse
The Comet Is Coming
Final Eclipse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ly59x.jpglink
Final Eclipse
Last played on
Final Eclipse (Live at New York Winter Jazz Festival 100118)
The Comet Is Coming
Final Eclipse (Live at New York Winter Jazz Festival 100118)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9kw.jpglink
Space Carnival
The Comet Is Coming
Space Carnival
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qz98v.jpglink
Space Carnival
Last played on
Channel The Spirits
The Comet Is Coming
Channel The Spirits
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9kw.jpglink
Channel The Spirits
Last played on
Do The Milky Way
The Comet Is Coming
Do The Milky Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9kw.jpglink
Do The Milky Way
Last played on
Neon Baby
The Comet Is Coming
Neon Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9kw.jpglink
Neon Baby
Last played on
Live
The Comet Is Coming
Live
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9kw.jpglink
Live
Last played on
Journey Through The Asteroid Belt
The Comet Is Coming
Journey Through The Asteroid Belt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9kw.jpglink
Journey Through The Asteroid Belt
Last played on
Star Exploding In Slow Motion
The Comet Is Coming
Star Exploding In Slow Motion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9kw.jpglink
Star Exploding In Slow Motion
Last played on
Space Carnival (Live at London Fields Brewery 13th April 2
The Comet Is Coming
Space Carnival (Live at London Fields Brewery 13th April 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9kw.jpglink
March Of The Rising Sun
The Comet Is Coming
March Of The Rising Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9kw.jpglink
March Of The Rising Sun
Last played on
Ascension
The Comet Is Coming
Ascension
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9kw.jpglink
Ascension
Last played on
Start Running
The Comet Is Coming
Start Running
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9kw.jpglink
Start Running
Last played on
Death To The Planet
The Comet Is Coming
Death To The Planet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9kw.jpglink
Death To The Planet
Last played on
Baleka
Zimba
Baleka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9kw.jpglink
Baleka
Performer
Last played on
Slam Dunk In A Black Hole
The Comet Is Coming
Slam Dunk In A Black Hole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9kw.jpglink
Slam Dunk In A Black Hole
Last played on
Deep Within The Engine Deck
The Comet Is Coming
Deep Within The Engine Deck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mp9kw.jpglink
Deep Within The Engine Deck
Last played on
Upcoming Events
28
Feb
2019
The Comet Is Coming
Stereo, Glasgow, UK
2
Mar
2019
The Comet Is Coming
Black Box, Belfast, UK
6
Mar
2019
The Comet Is Coming
Village Underground, London, UK
7
Mar
2019
The Comet Is Coming
Thekla, Bristol, UK
1
Apr
2019
The Comet Is Coming
The Sage Gateshead, Hall 2, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Past BBC Events
Mercury Prize: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emjj5v
Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London
2016-09-15T18:26:15
15
Sep
2016
Mercury Prize: 2016
Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London
Latest The Comet Is Coming News
The Comet Is Coming Links
Back to artist