The Comet Is Coming are a London-based band who incorporate elements of jazz, electronica, funk and psychedelic rock. They are signed to The Leaf Label and released their debut EP Prophecy on limited edition 12" vinyl on 13 November 2015, with the full-length album Channel The Spirits following on 1 April 2016. The band members go by the pseudonyms "King Shabaka", "Danalogue the Conquerer" and "Betamax Killer"; who are saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings, keyboardist Dan Leavers, and drummer Max Hallett, respectively.