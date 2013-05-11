Laila HalmeBorn 4 March 1934
Laila Halme Biography (Wikipedia)
Laila Sinikka Halme, née Soppi (4 March 1934, Jääski), is a Finnish singer who performed on Eurovision in 1963 with the song "Muistojeni laulu" ("The Song of My Memories"). She landed a tied 13th place with 0 Points.
Muistojeni laulu (Finland)
Muistojeni laulu (Finland)
