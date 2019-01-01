Carrie BrownsteinBorn 27 September 1974
Carrie Brownstein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqxz1.jpg
1974-09-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b7d41d8-21d4-4410-a57b-5ddaeb131094
Carrie Brownstein Biography (Wikipedia)
Carrie Rachel Brownstein (born September 27, 1974) is an American musician, actress, writer, director, and comedian. She first came to prominence as a member of the band Excuse 17 before forming the punk-indie trio Sleater-Kinney. During a long hiatus from Sleater-Kinney, she formed the group Wild Flag. During this period, Brownstein wrote and appeared in a series of comedy sketches alongside Fred Armisen which were developed into the satirical comedy TV series Portlandia. The series went on to win Emmy and Peabody Awards. Sleater-Kinney eventually reunited; as of 2015 Brownstein was touring with the band as well as in support of her new memoir.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carrie Brownstein Performances & Interviews
Carrie Brownstein Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist