Amy BeachBorn 5 September 1867. Died 27 December 1944
Amy Beach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mtmsr.jpg
1867-09-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b7d0667-95d0-4004-930a-dcac2338a631
Amy Beach Biography (Wikipedia)
Amy Marcy Cheney Beach (September 5, 1867 – December 27, 1944) was an American composer and pianist. She was the first successful American female composer of large-scale art music. Her "Gaelic" Symphony, premiered by the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 1896, was the first symphony composed and published by an American woman. She was one of the first American composers to succeed without the benefit of European training, and one of the most respected and acclaimed American composers of her era. As a pianist, she was acclaimed for concerts she gave featuring her own music in the United States and in Germany.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amy Beach Performances & Interviews
Amy Beach Tracks
Hermit thrush at morn Op.92`2 for piano
Amy Beach
Hermit thrush at morn Op.92`2 for piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Hermit thrush at morn Op.92`2 for piano
Performer
Last played on
From Blackbird Hills, Op 83
Amy Beach
From Blackbird Hills, Op 83
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
From Blackbird Hills, Op 83
Last played on
Romance, Op.23
Amy Beach
Romance, Op.23
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Romance, Op.23
Last played on
Valse Caprice Op 4
Amy Beach
Valse Caprice Op 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Valse Caprice Op 4
Last played on
Gavotte fantastique
Amy Beach
Gavotte fantastique
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Gavotte fantastique
Last played on
A Mirage, Op. 100 no. 1
Amy Beach
A Mirage, Op. 100 no. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
A Mirage, Op. 100 no. 1
Ensemble
Last played on
Danse des fleurs, Op 28 No 3
Amy Beach
Danse des fleurs, Op 28 No 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Danse des fleurs, Op 28 No 3
Last played on
Piano Trio in A minor, Op 150 (2nd mvt)
Amy Beach
Piano Trio in A minor, Op 150 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Piano Trio in A minor, Op 150 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Ah, Love, but a day! (3 Browning Songs)
Amy Beach
Ah, Love, but a day! (3 Browning Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Ah, Love, but a day! (3 Browning Songs)
Ensemble
Last played on
Piano Trio in A minor, Op.150
Amy Beach
Piano Trio in A minor, Op.150
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Piano Trio in A minor, Op.150
Last played on
Piano Concerto in C sharp minor Op. 45
Amy Beach
Piano Concerto in C sharp minor Op. 45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Piano Concerto in C sharp minor Op. 45
Last played on
Dreaming (Four Sketches, Op 15)
Amy Beach
Dreaming (Four Sketches, Op 15)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Dreaming (Four Sketches, Op 15)
Last played on
Mazurka from 3 Pieces Op.40, arr. for cello and piano
Amy Beach
Mazurka from 3 Pieces Op.40, arr. for cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Mazurka from 3 Pieces Op.40, arr. for cello and piano
Last played on
Piano Concerto in C sharp minor, op.45 - 2nd mvt 'Scherzo' (Perpetuum mobile)
Amy Beach
Piano Concerto in C sharp minor, op.45 - 2nd mvt 'Scherzo' (Perpetuum mobile)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Piano Concerto in C sharp minor, op.45 - 2nd mvt 'Scherzo' (Perpetuum mobile)
Last played on
Dancing Leaves (2 Pieces, Op.102)
Amy Beach
Dancing Leaves (2 Pieces, Op.102)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Dancing Leaves (2 Pieces, Op.102)
Last played on
Autumn Song (4 Songs, Op. 56)
Amy Beach
Autumn Song (4 Songs, Op. 56)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Autumn Song (4 Songs, Op. 56)
Last played on
Autumn (4 Sketches, Op 15)
Amy Beach
Autumn (4 Sketches, Op 15)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Autumn (4 Sketches, Op 15)
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 2 Op 45 - II - Scherzo - Vivace
Amy Beach
Piano Concerto No 2 Op 45 - II - Scherzo - Vivace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 2 Op 45 - II - Scherzo - Vivace
Last played on
Dreaming
Amy Beach
Dreaming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Dreaming
Last played on
Three Shakespeare Songs, Op 37
Amy Beach
Three Shakespeare Songs, Op 37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Three Shakespeare Songs, Op 37
Last played on
Serenade after Richard Strauss's Ständchen
Amy Beach
Serenade after Richard Strauss's Ständchen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Serenade after Richard Strauss's Ständchen
Last played on
Scottish Legend, Op 54 No 1
Amy Beach
Scottish Legend, Op 54 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Scottish Legend, Op 54 No 1
Last played on
Quartet in One Movement
Amy Beach
Quartet in One Movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Quartet in One Movement
Last played on
Romance for violin and piano, Op.23
Amy Beach
Romance for violin and piano, Op.23
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Romance for violin and piano, Op.23
Last played on
Symphony in E minor, Op 32 (4th mvt)
Amy Beach
Symphony in E minor, Op 32 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Symphony in E minor, Op 32 (4th mvt)
Last played on
By The Still Waters
Amy Beach
By The Still Waters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
By The Still Waters
Last played on
A Hermit Thrush at Morn
Amy Beach
A Hermit Thrush at Morn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
A Hermit Thrush at Morn
Last played on
Eskimos, Op.64
Amy Beach
Eskimos, Op.64
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Eskimos, Op.64
Last played on
Symphony in E minor 'Gaelic', Op 32 (1st mvt)
Amy Beach
Symphony in E minor 'Gaelic', Op 32 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Symphony in E minor 'Gaelic', Op 32 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Scottish Legend for piano Op 54 No 1
Amy Beach
Scottish Legend for piano Op 54 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Scottish Legend for piano Op 54 No 1
Last played on
A Hermit Thursh at Morn
Amy Beach
A Hermit Thursh at Morn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
A Hermit Thursh at Morn
Performer
Last played on
From Grandmother's Garden, Op 97
Amy Beach
From Grandmother's Garden, Op 97
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
From Grandmother's Garden, Op 97
Last played on
Trois morceaux caracteristiques, Op.28 - Barcarolle
Amy Beach
Trois morceaux caracteristiques, Op.28 - Barcarolle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Trois morceaux caracteristiques, Op.28 - Barcarolle
Last played on
Lord Of All Being, Op. 146
Amy Beach
Lord Of All Being, Op. 146
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Lord Of All Being, Op. 146
Performer
Last played on
Pastorale for Woodwind Quintet, Op. 151
Amy Beach
Pastorale for Woodwind Quintet, Op. 151
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Pastorale for Woodwind Quintet, Op. 151
Last played on
Four Sketches for piano, Op 15 (Fireflies)
Amy Beach
Four Sketches for piano, Op 15 (Fireflies)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Four Sketches for piano, Op 15 (Fireflies)
Last played on
Pastorale for Woodwind Quintet, Op. 151
Amy Beach
Pastorale for Woodwind Quintet, Op. 151
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
Pastorale for Woodwind Quintet, Op. 151
Last played on
