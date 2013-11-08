The Hush Sound is an American indie pop band from Chicago, Illinois, United States. Initially named "The Hush," the band later changed its name to "The Hush Sound" due to the discovery of a rapper with the same name. The band consists of Bob Morris (vocals and guitar), Chris Faller (bass guitar) and vocals), Darren Wilson (drums, percussion and vocals), and Greta Salpeter (vocals and piano). Mike Leblanc (bass guitar) temporarily replaced Faller for a few months in 2008.

In 2005, the band released their first studio album, So Sudden. Their second studio album, Like Vines, was released in 2006 under the independent record label, Fueled by Ramen. Their third album, Goodbye Blues, was recorded in October and November 2007 in Los Angeles and was released March 18, 2008.

The Hush Sound was on hiatus from 2008 to 2012. They played shows together sporadically during this period, but have recently stated that they are back together and recording new music. In Spring 2013, they released a new EP, "Forty Five" and announced a forthcoming full-length record.