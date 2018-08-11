Liberty City
Liberty City
Liberty City Biography (Wikipedia)
Murk (also known by several other names, including Funky Green Dogs) is a house-music production team composed of Ralph Falcón and Oscar Gaetan. It formed in Miami in 1991. The group had seven consecutive singles that topped Billboard's Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Liberty City Tracks
Some Lovin'
Liberty City
Some Lovin'
Some Lovin'
If You Really Love Someone [The MURK Groove]
Liberty City
If You Really Love Someone [The MURK Groove]
