Steve EdwardsEnglish house-music singer. Born 8 May 1980
Steve Edwards is a house music singer/songwriter from Sheffield, England. He has collaborated with several house music producers.
World, Hold On (Children Of The Sky)
Bob Sinclar
Watch The Sunrise (feat. Steve Edwards)
Axwell
World Hold On (feat. Steve Edwards)
Bob Sinclar
Love Like Water (Toddla T Remix)
Steve Edwards
