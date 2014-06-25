Joseph Meyer (March 12, 1894 – June 22, 1987) was an American songwriter who wrote some of the most notable songs of the first half of the twentieth century.

Meyer collaborated with many famous songwriters of the day including Buddy DeSylva, Al Lewis and Al Sherman. Three of his most famous songs were the 1922 hit, "California, Here I Come", "My Honey's Lovin' Arms" (1922) and "If You Knew Susie" (1925), a song he co-wrote with Buddy DeSylva. Meyer songs have been featured in over 120 motion picture soundtracks.

He wrote the melody to "A Cup of Coffee, a Sandwich, and You", lyrics by Al Dubin and Billy Rose, often used in Warner Brothers' cartoons during scenes of hunger, cooking and eating.

Wayne Newton recorded his song "Summer Colors" in 1967 where it reached #20 on the U.S. adult contemporary chart.