Original Rabbit Foot Spasm Band, The. Formed 1 March 2006
Original Rabbit Foot Spasm Band, The
2006-03-01
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Original Rabbit Foot Spasm Band is a seven-piece blues rhythm and blues band based in Oxford, England. The band play original material influenced by 1920s and 1930s jazz and 1940s jump blues. The band has been cited for its "extraordinary enthusiasm" and "pulling in fans who would never otherwise contemplate dancing to a jazz band". They alternate between raucous club and festival sets and recently featured on Mark Lamarr's BBC Radio 2 programme, God's Jukebox.
Tracks
Eadie Was a Lady - Mark Lamarr session 13/03/2010
Sheik of Araby - Mark Lamarr session 13/03/2010
Peggy - Mark Lamarr session 13/03/2010
Lonely Record Shop (Radio 2 Session, 13 Mar 2010)
Pirates!
Highwayman
Vine Street Jump
Old Man Mose
The Sheik of Araby
Small Town Joys
Matassa's Icecream Parlour
Boomtown Carnival
King of Wine
Gin For Christmas (live session)
Nancy Mitford Disco (clean version)
Nancy Mitford Disco
Eynsham Witches
Birdman of Barley Mow
Grandpa's Shed
Gin for Christmas
If I Had A House
Cornish Riviera Express
Peggy
Record Shop
Eadie Was A Lady
Lonely Record Shop
