Louie SheltonBorn 6 April 1941
Louie Shelton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-04-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b7539d0-7fe1-456e-ab44-887d82949828
Louie Shelton Biography (Wikipedia)
William Louis Shelton (born April 6, 1941) is an American guitarist and music producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Louie Shelton Tracks
Sort by
What Can I Say
Vincent DeRosa
What Can I Say
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhs1.jpglink
What Can I Say
Last played on
Louie Shelton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist