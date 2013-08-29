Frank DomínguezCuban pianist & composer. Born 9 October 1927. Died 29 October 2014
Frank Domínguez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1927-10-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b745bcd-cbd7-4c98-a1a7-daafd716b3c8
Frank Domínguez Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Domínguez (born Francisco Manuel Ramón Dionisio Domínguez y Radeón on 9 October 1927 in Matanzas, Cuba – died 29 October 2014 in Mexico) was a Cuban composer and pianist of the filin movement. Born in Matanzas, he began to play piano at 8.
His most famous song, "Tu me acostumbraste", was written in 1957 and has been recorded by many singers among them, Lupita D’Alessio, Luis Miguel, Olga Guillot, Chavela Vargas, Pedro Vargas, Caetano Veloso, Luciano Tajoli, Domenico Modugno, Tom Jones, Lola Flores, Sara Montiel, Andrea Bocelli and the Gipsy Kings
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frank Domínguez Tracks
Sort by
Tu me acostumbraste (feat. Gustavo Santaolalla & Chavela Vargas)
Frank Domínguez
Tu me acostumbraste (feat. Gustavo Santaolalla & Chavela Vargas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfx9.jpglink
Tu me acostumbraste (feat. Gustavo Santaolalla & Chavela Vargas)
Last played on
Frank Domínguez Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist