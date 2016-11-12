Victor LewisDrums. Born 20 May 1950
Victor Lewis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950-05-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b731eb2-402d-4235-b629-7ba36f440ad4
Victor Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Victor Lewis (born May 20, 1950, Omaha, Nebraska) is an American jazz drummer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Victor Lewis Tracks
Sort by
Team Ball (feat. Victor Lewis)
Tommaso Cappellato
Team Ball (feat. Victor Lewis)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Team Ball (feat. Victor Lewis)
Performer
Last played on
I Can't Get Started
Stan Getz
I Can't Get Started
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4bg.jpglink
I Can't Get Started
Last played on
Counting on the Blues
Victor Lewis
Counting on the Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Counting on the Blues
Last played on
I Remember You
Stan Getz
I Remember You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4bg.jpglink
I Remember You
Last played on
The Moontrane
Tony Waters
The Moontrane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Moontrane
Last played on
Boram Xam Xam
Victor Lewis
Boram Xam Xam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48q.jpglink
Boram Xam Xam
Last played on
Back to artist