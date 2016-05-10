Dalal Midhat‐TalakićBosnian singer. Born 5 August 1981
Dalal Midhat‐Talakić
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03t8kzl.jpg
1981-08-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b72a1fb-ca16-4d86-b5b1-731a1d797abf
Dalal Midhat‐Talakić Biography (Wikipedia)
Dalal Midhat-Talakić (née Midhat; born 5 August 1981) is a Bosnian singer. She is a member of the Bosnian R&B duo Erato.
She represented Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with Deen, Ana Rucner and Jala. Together they performed the song "Ljubav je" on 10 May 2016 during the first semi-final of the competition, but failed to qualify to the 14 May final.
Dalal Midhat‐Talakić Tracks
Ljubav Je (Love is) (feat. Ana Rucner & Jala Brat)
Dalal & Deen, Almir Ajanovic & Jala Brat
Ljubav Je (Love is) (feat. Ana Rucner & Jala Brat)
Ljubav Je (Love is) (feat. Ana Rucner & Jala Brat)
