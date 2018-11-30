Gene ClarkUS singer-songwriter; founder of The Byrds. Born 17 November 1944. Died 24 May 1991
Gene Clark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-11-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b6f3780-6fb6-42c2-95bb-5e080772e38c
Gene Clark Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold Eugene "Gene" Clark (November 17, 1944 – May 24, 1991) was an American singer-songwriter and founding member of the folk rock band the Byrds. He was the Byrds' principal songwriter between 1964 and early 1966, writing most of the band's best-known originals from this period, including "I'll Feel a Whole Lot Better", "She Don't Care About Time", and "Set You Free This Time". Although he did not achieve commercial success as a solo artist, Clark was in the vanguard of popular music during much of his career, prefiguring developments in such disparate subgenres as psychedelic rock, baroque pop, newgrass, country rock, and alternative country.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gene Clark Tracks
Sort by
Life's Greatest Fool
Gene Clark
Life's Greatest Fool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life's Greatest Fool
Last played on
Because Of You
Gene Clark
Because Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Because Of You
Last played on
Full Circle Song
Gene Clark
Full Circle Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Full Circle Song
Last played on
From A Silver Phial
Gene Clark
From A Silver Phial
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From A Silver Phial
Last played on
In A Misty Morning
Gene Clark
In A Misty Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In A Misty Morning
Last played on
Echoes
Gene Clark
Echoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Echoes
Last played on
Spanish Guitar
Gene Clark
Spanish Guitar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spanish Guitar
Last played on
Silver Raven
Gene Clark
Silver Raven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silver Raven
Last played on
White Light
Gene Clark
White Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Light
Last played on
The American Dreamer
Gene Clark
The American Dreamer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The American Dreamer
Last played on
So You Say You Lost Your Baby
Gene Clark
So You Say You Lost Your Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Let Me Down
Gene Clark
Don't Let Me Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Let Me Down
Last played on
No Other
Gene Clark
No Other
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Other
Last played on
Some Misunderstanding
Gene Clark
Some Misunderstanding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Misunderstanding
Last played on
Mr. Tambourine Man
Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark & Chris Hillman
Mr. Tambourine Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr. Tambourine Man
Last played on
With Tomorrow
Gene Clark
With Tomorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With Tomorrow
Last played on
Strength Of Strings
Gene Clark
Strength Of Strings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strength Of Strings
Last played on
One In a Hundred
Gene Clark
One In a Hundred
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One In a Hundred
Last played on
For A Spanish Guitar
Gene Clark
For A Spanish Guitar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For A Spanish Guitar
Last played on
In the Pines
Gene Clark
In the Pines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the Pines
Last played on
Where My Love Lies Sleeping
Gene Clark
Where My Love Lies Sleeping
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where My Love Lies Sleeping
Last played on
Gene Clark Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist