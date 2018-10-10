RomansItalian band. Formed 1959
Romans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b6c5c35-fb42-4f6a-a6fe-2204c0e54830
Romans Tracks
Sort by
Those Sexual Years
Romans
Those Sexual Years
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Those Sexual Years
Last played on
Dancing Alone (feat. Romans)
Axwell Λ Ingrosso
Dancing Alone (feat. Romans)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cps0h.jpglink
Dancing Alone (feat. Romans)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Romans Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist