The Henry Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b66cdd9-208a-45f6-a27f-cf7da948d16b
The Henry Girls Performances & Interviews
- The Henry Girls - Celtic Connections sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0144vl0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0144vl0.jpg2013-01-23T15:07:00.000ZRecorded live in the Green Room at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0144vlm
The Henry Girls - Celtic Connections session
The Henry Girls Tracks
Sort by
Mr Snowman
The Henry Girls
Mr Snowman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Snowman
Last played on
Far Beyond the Stars
The Henry Girls
Far Beyond the Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Far Beyond the Stars
Last played on
Sweet Dreams
The Henry Girls
Sweet Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Dreams
Last played on
Fool's Gold
The Henry Girls
Fool's Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fool's Gold
Last played on
Stop Saying Forever
The Henry Girls
Stop Saying Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop Saying Forever
Last played on
Rain and Snow
The Henry Girls
Rain and Snow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rain and Snow
Last played on
Sing My Sister Down
The Henry Girls
Sing My Sister Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing My Sister Down
Last played on
Falling in Love Again
The Henry Girls
Falling in Love Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling in Love Again
Last played on
Down By the River
The Henry Girls
Down By the River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down By the River
Last played on
Ocean of War
The Henry Girls
Ocean of War
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ocean of War
Last played on
Home
The Henry Girls
Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home
Last played on
Slow Down
The Henry Girls
Slow Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slow Down
Last played on
Falling in Love
The Henry Girls
Falling in Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Falling in Love
Last played on
Oh Why
The Henry Girls
Oh Why
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Why
Last played on
Satisfied Mind
The Henry Girls
Satisfied Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Satisfied Mind
Last played on
Far Beyond The Stars
The Henry Girls
Far Beyond The Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Far Beyond The Stars
Last played on
Dont Call Me Honey
The Henry Girls
Dont Call Me Honey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dont Call Me Honey
Last played on
Friend Like You
The Henry Girls
Friend Like You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friend Like You
Last played on
Beside Me
The Henry Girls
Beside Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beside Me
Last played on
The Weather
The Henry Girls
The Weather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Weather
Last played on
Here Beside Me
The Henry Girls
Here Beside Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here Beside Me
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Henry Girls
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections 2013: Radio Scotland Sessions
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehjc6q/acts/arj8q9
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
2013-01-21T18:35:53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0144vl0.jpg
21
Jan
2013
Celtic Connections 2013: Radio Scotland Sessions
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
The Henry Girls Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist