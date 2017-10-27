Joseph AchronBorn 13 May 1886. Died 29 April 1943
Joseph Achron
1886-05-13
Joseph Achron Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Yulyevich Achron, also seen as Akhron (Russian: Иосиф Юльевич Ахрон, Hebrew: יוסף אחרון) (May 13, 1886 – April 29, 1943) was a Russian-born Jewish composer and violinist, who settled in the United States. His preoccupation with Jewish elements and his desire to develop a "Jewish" harmonic and contrapuntal idiom, underscored and informed much of his work. His friend, the composer Arnold Schoenberg, described Achron in his obituary as "one of the most underrated modern composers".[unreliable source?]
Joseph Achron Tracks
Hebrew Melody, Op 33
Hebrew Melody, Op 33
Hebrew Melody, Op 33
Hebrew melody Op.33 vers. for violin and piano (feat. Josef Hassid & Gerald Moore)
Hebrew melody Op.33 vers. for violin and piano (feat. Josef Hassid & Gerald Moore)
Hebrew melody Op.33 vers. for violin and piano (feat. Josef Hassid & Gerald Moore)
Stimmung in g minor
Stimmung in g minor
Stimmung in g minor
