Platinum Pied PipersFormed 2000
Platinum Pied Pipers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b604dd8-ef77-455c-b6eb-51112abe6ff5
Platinum Pied Pipers Biography (Wikipedia)
Platinum Pied Pipers is a Detroit-based hip hop and R&B group composed of producer Waajeed (Robert O'Bryant), and multi-instrumentalist Saadiq (Darnell Bolden, not to be confused with Raphael Saadiq). Their music usually features a rotating and varied array of artists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Platinum Pied Pipers Tracks
Sort by
Would It Hurt You To Try Me (feat. Eleuud)
Platinum Pied Pipers
Would It Hurt You To Try Me (feat. Eleuud)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Would It Hurt You To Try Me (feat. Eleuud)
Featured Artist
Last played on
The One I Love (Belongs To Somebody Else) (feat. Frank Sinatra)
Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra
The One I Love (Belongs To Somebody Else) (feat. Frank Sinatra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
The One I Love (Belongs To Somebody Else) (feat. Frank Sinatra)
Last played on
Platinum Pied Pipers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist