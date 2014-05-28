Hans KranklBorn 14 February 1953
Hans Krankl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-02-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b5eb322-074a-45e5-ae1b-803831442e64
Hans Krankl Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann "Hans" Krankl (born 14 February 1953 in Vienna) is a retired Austrian footballer. A prolific striker, Krankl is regarded by many as one of Austria's greatest players.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hans Krankl Tracks
Sort by
Lonely Boy
Hans Krankl
Lonely Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lonely Boy
Last played on
Hans Krankl Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist