Nino BravoBorn 3 August 1944. Died 16 April 1973
Nino Bravo
Nino Bravo Biography (Wikipedia)
Luis Manuel Ferri Llopis (3 August 1944 – 16 April 1973), better known by his stage name Nino Bravo, was a Spanish pop singer.
Nino Bravo Tracks
Libre
