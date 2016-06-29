Pierre BacheletBorn 25 May 1944. Died 15 February 2005
Pierre Bachelet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-05-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b5d72ca-6b59-439f-a752-418f106f337e
Pierre Bachelet Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Bachelet (25 May 1944 – 15 February 2005) was a French singer-songwriter with a gentle romantic voice.
Bachelet died of lung cancer in 2005.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pierre Bachelet Tracks
Sort by
Marionnettiste
Pierre Bachelet
Marionnettiste
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marionnettiste
Last played on
Emmanuelle
Pierre Bachelet
Emmanuelle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Emmanuelle
Last played on
Motel Show
Pierre Bachelet
Motel Show
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motel Show
Last played on
Latest Pierre Bachelet News
Pierre Bachelet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist