The High - English rock group. Formed 1989
The High
1989
The High Biography
The High are an English rock group from Manchester, whose sound combines alternative rock with a 1960s pop/psychedelic guitar sound.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Box Set Go
The High
Box Set Go
Box Set Go
Up And Down
The High
Up And Down
Up And Down
Somewhere Soon
The High
Somewhere Soon
Somewhere Soon
She Wants Me Dead (feat. The High) - Cazzette
Cazzette
She Wants Me Dead (feat. The High)
She Wants Me Dead (feat. The High)
Kiss The Sun
The High
Kiss The Sun
Kiss The Sun
Sleepless (A-Trak Remix) - Cazzette
Cazzette
Sleepless (A-Trak Remix)
Sleepless (A-Trak Remix)
Sleepless (feat. The High) - Cazzette
Cazzette
Sleepless (feat. The High)
Sleepless (feat. The High)
Featured Artist
Saturday
The High
Saturday
Saturday
