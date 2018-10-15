Robert Lockwood, Jr.Born 27 March 1915. Died 21 November 2006
Robert Lockwood, Jr.
1915-03-27
Robert Lockwood, Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Lockwood Jr. (March 27, 1915 – November 21, 2006) was an American Delta blues guitarist, who recorded for Chess Records and other Chicago labels in the 1950s and 1960s. He was the only guitarist to have learned to play directly from Robert Johnson. Lockwood is known for his longtime collaboration with Sonny Boy Williamson II and for his work in the mid-1950s with Little Walter.
