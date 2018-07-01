Bram TaylorBorn 1951
Bram Taylor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1951
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b519bd4-7495-45c6-b087-3226df510b42
Bram Taylor Tracks
Sort by
We May Or Might Never All Meet Here Again
Bram Taylor
We May Or Might Never All Meet Here Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Surf and the Silver Fishes
Bram Taylor
The Surf and the Silver Fishes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Surf and the Silver Fishes
Last played on
The Valley of Strathmore
Bram Taylor
The Valley of Strathmore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Valley of Strathmore
Last played on
No Hopers, Jokers and Rogues
Bram Taylor
No Hopers, Jokers and Rogues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Hopers, Jokers and Rogues
Last played on
Peggy Gordon
Bram Taylor
Peggy Gordon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peggy Gordon
Last played on
The Two Brothers
Bram Taylor
The Two Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Two Brothers
Last played on
Bram Taylor Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist