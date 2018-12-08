Ramón de AlgecirasBorn 5 February 1938. Died 20 January 2009
Ramón de Algeciras
Ramón Sánchez Gómez, better known by his stage name Ramón de Algeciras, (5 February 1938 – 20 January 2009) was a Spanish flamenco guitarist, composer and lyricist. He was the most prolific collaborator of Paco de Lucía, his younger brother, recording with him on most of his albums from the 1960s to 1980s and performing with him throughout much of his life as a rhythm guitarist, including the Paco de Lucía Sextet, formed in 1981, which also included his other brother Pepe de Lucía.
Entre Dos Aguas (Rumba)
Jose Torregrosa, Paco de Lucía, Paco de Lucía & Ramón de Algeciras
Rumba Gitana
Faico, Juan Maya Marote, Pepin Salazar & Ramón de Algeciras
