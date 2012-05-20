The HospitalsFormed 2002
The Hospitals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2b4febfc-5915-402c-bd27-e7d4dc4b615a
The Hospitals Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hospitals were a noise rock band from San Francisco, California, US active from 2002 to 2009. They were formed by Adam Stonehouse (Drums and vocals) and Rod Meyer (Guitar) in 2002 in Portland, Oregon, US. The Hospitals have released recordings through Load Records, In the Red, Yakisakana Records, Future Primitive, and Not Not Fun.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Hospitals Tracks
Sort by
Asleep
The Hospitals
Asleep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Asleep
Last played on
The Hospitals Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist