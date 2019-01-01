Marika Louise Hackman (born 17 February 1992) is an English vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. She is considered to fall with the English-folk genre, and is noted for her dark, melancholic lyrics.

As of 2017, Hackman has released three albums: a shorter release, That Iron Taste in 2013; her first full-length album, We Slept at Last in 2015; and her latest release, I'm Not Your Man in 2017. She also released three EPs, Sugar Blind (2013), Deaf Heat (2014) and Wonderland (2016).