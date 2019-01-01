Marika HackmanBrighton based singer / songwriter. Born 17 February 1992
Marika Hackman
1992-02-17
Marika Hackman Biography (Wikipedia)
Marika Louise Hackman (born 17 February 1992) is an English vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter. She is considered to fall with the English-folk genre, and is noted for her dark, melancholic lyrics.
As of 2017, Hackman has released three albums: a shorter release, That Iron Taste in 2013; her first full-length album, We Slept at Last in 2015; and her latest release, I'm Not Your Man in 2017. She also released three EPs, Sugar Blind (2013), Deaf Heat (2014) and Wonderland (2016).
Marika Hackman Performances & Interviews
- Marika Hackman - Boyfriend (live at SXSW 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x5rnv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x5rnv.jpg2017-03-17T16:26:00.000ZMarika is joined on stage by The Big Moon to perform blistering track Boyfriend.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04x5lrv
Marika Hackman - Boyfriend (live at SXSW 2017)
- Marika Hackman chats with Laurenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015lxtv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015lxtv.jpg2013-03-28T13:00:00.000ZBrighton based singer-songwriter Marika Hackman chats with Lauren.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015lxz7
Marika Hackman chats with Lauren
Marika Hackman Tracks
Boyfriend
Marika Hackman
Boyfriend
Boyfriend
Animal Fear
Marika Hackman
Animal Fear
Animal Fear
Driving Under Stars
Marika Hackman
Driving Under Stars
Driving Under Stars
Boyfriend (6 Music Session, 12 May 2017)
Marika Hackman
Boyfriend (6 Music Session, 12 May 2017)
Boyfriend (Live From Introducing Live)
Marika Hackman
Boyfriend (Live From Introducing Live)
Blahblahblah (Live from Introducing Live 2018)
Marika Hackman
Blahblahblah (Live from Introducing Live 2018)
Boyfriend (Live From Tobacco Dock)
Marika Hackman
Boyfriend (Live From Tobacco Dock)
My Lover Cindy
Marika Hackman
My Lover Cindy
Driving Under Stars (Live from Tobacco Dock - BBC Introducing Live 2018)
Marika Hackman
Driving Under Stars (Live from Tobacco Dock - BBC Introducing Live 2018)
Blah Blah Blah (BBC Introducing Live 8 November 2018)
Marika Hackman
Blah Blah Blah (BBC Introducing Live 8 November 2018)
Bath Is Black
Marika Hackman
Bath Is Black
Last Year (Terrace Martin Version) (feat. GoldLink & Marika Hackman)
alt-J
Last Year (Terrace Martin Version) (feat. GoldLink & Marika Hackman)
Last Year (Terrace Martin Version) (feat. GoldLink & Marika Hackman)
Boyfriend (The Great Escape Festival, 18 May 2017)
Marika Hackman
Boyfriend (The Great Escape Festival, 18 May 2017)
Ophelia
Marika Hackman
Ophelia
Ophelia
Last Year (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2017) (feat. Marika Hackman)
alt-J
Last Year (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2017) (feat. Marika Hackman)
Last Year (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2017) (feat. Marika Hackman)
O'Come, O'Come, Emmanuel
Marika Hackman
O'Come, O'Come, Emmanuel
O'Come, O'Come, Emmanuel
Apple Tree
Marika Hackman
Apple Tree
Apple Tree
Cigarette
Marika Hackman
Cigarette
Cigarette
