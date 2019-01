Raul de Souza (born August 23, 1934, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), also known as Raulzinho, is a trombonist who has recorded with Sérgio Mendes, Flora Purim, Airto Moreira, Milton Nascimento, Sonny Rollins, Cal Tjader and the jazz/fusion band Caldera.

