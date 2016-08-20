Raul de SouzaBorn 23 August 1934
Raul de Souza
1934-08-23
Raul de Souza Biography (Wikipedia)
Raul de Souza (born August 23, 1934, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), also known as Raulzinho, is a trombonist who has recorded with Sérgio Mendes, Flora Purim, Airto Moreira, Milton Nascimento, Sonny Rollins, Cal Tjader and the jazz/fusion band Caldera.
Raul de Souza Tracks
Brazilian Sugar (feat. Raul de Souza)
George Duke
George Duke
Brazilian Sugar (feat. Raul de Souza)
Brazilian Sugar (feat. Raul de Souza)
Daisy Mae
Raul de Souza
Daisy Mae
Daisy Mae
