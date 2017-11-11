John EllertonHymn writer. Born 16 December 1826. Died 15 June 1893
John Ellerton
1826-12-16
John Ellerton Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rev. John Ellerton (16 December 1826 – 15 June 1893) was a hymnodist and hymnologist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Ellerton Tracks
The Day Thou Gavest
Clement Cotteril Scholefield, John Ellerton & Peter Crompton
The Day Thou Gavest
The Day Thou Gavest
The Day Thou Gavest (feat. Daniel Moult)
Congregation of Leicester Cathedral, Simon Lole & John Ellerton
The Day Thou Gavest (feat. Daniel Moult)
The Day Thou Gavest (feat. Daniel Moult)
The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Has Ended
John Ellerton
The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Has Ended
John Ellerton
The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Has Ended
Tune: St Clement.
The Day thou Gavest
Tune: St Clement.
Tune: St Clement.
The Day Thou Gavest
Paul Leddington Wright, Daniel Moult, Reverend Clement Cotterill Scholefield & John Ellerton
The Day Thou Gavest
The Day Thou Gavest
