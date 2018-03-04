Donald GeorgeTenor
Donald George
Donald George is an American operatic tenor. He is a Professor of Voice at State University of New York, Potsdam's Crane School of Music. He has performed in major opera houses and concert halls of Europe.
Hoogmis [High Mass] for tenor, choir and orchestra
Peter Benoit
