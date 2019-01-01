Soul KhanBorn 18 April 1985
Noah Weston, better known as Soul Khan (born April 18, 1985) is an American songwriter, rapper, and retired battle rapper. Born in West Hollywood and raised in Woodland Hills, California, he currently resides in Brooklyn, New York City. After a short career in battle rap that started in late 2008, in which he appeared in American circuits such as Grindtime and Smack/URL, as well as outside the United States, notably in Canada (KOTD) and United Kingdom (Don't Flop), he retired from the scene to focus his attention on his musical career in early 2010. He is a member of the Brown Bag AllStars, a collective of emcees and producers from the Brooklyn area.
