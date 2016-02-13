Francesco BendusiItalian composer. Died 1553
Francesco Bendusi
Francesco Bendusi Biography (Wikipedia)
Francesco Bendusi (died c. 1553) was an Italian composer of the 16th century. He was active in Venice where Antonio Gardano notably published his Opera nova de Balli di Francesco Bendusi a quatro accomodati da cantare & sonare d'ogni sorte de stromenti in 1553. He died in that city soon after.
Francesco Bendusi Tracks
'Moschetta' & 'Bandera'
Francesco Bendusi
'Moschetta' & 'Bandera'
'Moschetta' & 'Bandera'
Renaissance Dances
Francesco Bendusi
Renaissance Dances
Renaissance Dances
Ensemble
