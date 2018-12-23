Lord KitchenerBorn 18 April 1922. Died 11 February 2000
Lord Kitchener
1922-04-18
Lord Kitchener Biography (Wikipedia)
Aldwin Roberts HBM DA (18 April 1922 – 11 February 2000), better known by the stage name Lord Kitchener (or "Kitch"), was an internationally known Trinidadian calypsonian. He has been described as "the grand master of calypso" and "the greatest calypsonian of the post-war age".
Lord Kitchener Tracks
London Is The Place For Me
Birth Of Ghana
The Underground Train
Pan In Harmony
London Is The Place For Me
London Is The Place For Me
If You're Not White You're Black
Dr Kitch
Sugar Bum Bum
Home For Carnival
The Road
London Is The Place For Me
Nosey Mother-In-Law (Classic Artist)
Kitch (Come go to Bed) (Classic Artist)
67
Saxophone no 2
