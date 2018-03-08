Sarah Walker
Sarah Walker (born c.1965/66) is a British music broadcaster for BBC Radio 3.
Walker studied music at Royal Holloway, University of London and Reading University, and in 1995 gained a doctorate in English experimental music.
Sarah Walker presented Radio 3's mid-morning programme Essential Classics, alternating with Rob Cowan. She has also contributed to the 'Building a Library' feature of CD Review (and its predecessor Record Review) and to other BBC network programmes. She currently presents Sunday Morning.
